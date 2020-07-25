Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced that Naagin 5 is in the making, many things have been written and spoken about the supernatural drama. From Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Dipika Kakkar being roped in to play female leads to fans going gaga over the latest promo of the show, the buzz around it is at the top. However, what we've not heard till now was who will be seen as the male lead in Naagin 5. But now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, it's Dheeraj Dhoopar who will be seen as the shape-shifting serpent on one of the top dramas on Colors TV. Naagin 5 First Look! Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar - Fans In A Frenzy As They Guess The Actress In This Silhouette Still!

Confirming the news to the portal, Dhoopar said, "Naagin has emerged as a big brand and I didn’t think twice before giving my nod. I am a fan of the hot Naagin ladies... my favourite part of the show is watching them dance." Later, when he quizzed if fans will see him dancing with the Naagins on the show. He replied, "I hope so, it will be a dream come true."

That's not it, as the actor also talked about the challenges he will face while doing a show like Naagin which is high on VFX. "It’s going to be challenging because I have only played normal, human characters till now. Also, for a VFX-heavy show like Naagin, you have to pretend act with props, which are later enhanced or replaced on the edit table, so that will be new," he added. Naagin 5 First Teaser Out Now: Creative Director Mukta Dhond Teases Fans (View Poster).

Dheeraj also mentioned that he has already started prepping up for the show which will go on floors next month. "Since I have a lean frame, I won’t have to work much on my physical appearance. But since I will be shooting for the two shows simultaneously, I’ll have to be conscious to ensure my body language is distinctly different. I am watching a lot of films from the era too," he said.

Well, now we know who is the male venomous snake on Naagin 5, sooner or later, the name of the female lead will also be out for sure. FYI, Dheeraj is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra. Congratulations to the actor for now officially being part of the Naagin franchise. Stay tuned!

