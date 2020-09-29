TV actress Navina Bole on Tuesday announced on social media that she has tested Covid-19 positive. Taking to Instagram, Navina posted a few throwback pictures of her and emphasised on feeling confident in one's own skin. She added her health update in post script. Ishqbaaaz Fame Navina Bole Makes Her TV Comeback With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah As the New Woman in Jethalal’s Life and It's Not What You Think (Watch Video).

"Feeling sexy is a woman's birthright! A.nd being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did I mention I am #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering . . #needyourprayers !! P.s - these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome ," Navina wrote.

Navina's Post:

Navina is best known for her glamorous role in the TV show "Miley Jab Hum Tum", starring Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Sehgal and Rati Pandey. Sending best wishes to Navina, Rati commented: "You are a strong woman I know. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

