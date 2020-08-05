Actress Navina Bole, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz on television, has now bagged a meaty role in SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress, after her stint in Ishqbaaz as Tia, was on her maternity break and welcomed her first child with husband Karan Jeet in 2019. And before you jump to conclusions about Navina being the other woman in Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) life, she is not replacing Daya (Disha Vakani) but will simply be his therapist who will help him deal with his sleep disorder. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi On Resuming Shoots 'At The End Of The Day You Are Mentally Drained'.

In fact, Navina has already shot for her parts on the show. Confirming the same to TOI, Navina revealed, "Yes, I did the show. It was a small cameo role of one or two episodes. It will go on air soon. I will be seen consulting him. I have done the show before also. In fact every time I do the show, I play a doctor. Last time I was a fitness coach and this time I am a psychiatrist. It's always a pleasure being associated with Taarak Mehta....It is a good, clean, entertaining show which has been doing so well. It was the best platform to return with." Ishqbaaaz Actress Navina Bole and Husband Karran Jeet Blessed With a Baby Girl!.

A few days back, Dilip Joshi had revealed that the showrunners had been very strict when it came to the safety of everyone present on the sets and had arranged for things like a sanitisation shower and UV equipment to sanitise jewellery. And these seemed to ease Navina into resuming work, given she has a baby at home.

"Initially there was a lot of apprehensions since I have a small baby at home, but I had heard of the Taarak.. team maintaining all the safety measures and the makeup team took care of all the precautions like wearing PPE kits while doing my makeup. Everything was nicely done and handled and I shot the episode 10 days ago. I am absolutely fine," said Navina. #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

Revealing that she has quite a few projects in her kitty and that having a hands-on husband who helps out with the baby, Navina opened up, "I am looking forward to working more now. In fact, there are a couple of other projects in the pipeline which right now I can't talk about. I have a really cooperative husband and he is really hands-on with the baby. Even during the lockdown he has been very supportive with helping me around the house."

"I have the baby's nanny who has been with us since the time my daughter was born. We have our parents around and they are like my support system. So, things are manageable. My baby is also very friendly, it's not like she needs me to be around all the time, touchwood. I feel when you have a support system you can do anything in life," Navina, all praises for her family and Nanny, concluded.

