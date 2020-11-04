Zee5's next, Naxalbari might have a plotine that can is easily predictable, but what compels one to await the series is the performances that actors in the web-series have given. The makers released the trailer of Naxalbari, which is based on a war for territory between Naxals and a business magnate. Set in Goa, the series sees the naxals do their best to deter a businessman from taking over what's their land. Naxalbari: Rajeev Khandelwal Resumes Shoot of His Upcoming Web-Series in Goa.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who plays a cop in the series, gets caught between the crossfire and the dilemma of doing what is right and what is not. The trailer description on YouTube reds, "Get ready for Naxalbari, a first-of-its-kind ZEE5 Original crime thriller series that explores Naxalism and its impact on the people fighting it. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, and Satyadeep Mishra, the series revolves around an STF agent who is on a secret mission to uncover the truth." Naxal: Tinaa Dattaa Opens Up About Her Character in Her Digital Debut.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

The action-packed series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fightback against the red rising. Shot in Goa, the show stars Aamir Ali and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles along with Tinaa Dutta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, and Shakti Anand. Naxalbari is scheduled to premiere on November 28, 2020 on Zee5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).