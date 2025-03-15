Television actor Aamir Ali, most popular for his role in the SAB TV sitcom F.I.R., seems to have found love once again! The actor's personal life, specifically his past marriage to actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, has once again become a hot topic of discussion. After being recently spotted exiting a theatre with a mystery girl, the TV actor is now grabbing headlines for his Holi celebration with the same lady, sparking fresh dating rumours. Reportedly, the girl with Aamir was Ankita Kukreti. This comes just a few weeks after Aamir confirmed being in a relationship without revealing the identity of his partner. Lootere: Aamir Ali Opens Up About His Body Transformation for His Character, Says ‘I Don’t Look Like Myself’.

Aamir Ali Plays Holi With Rumoured Girlfriend Ankita Kukreti

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, Aamir Ali could be seen celebrating Holi with his rumoured girlfriend Ankita Kukreti. The actor could be seen smearing colors on Ankita's face as they celebrated the festival with utmost joy. Aamir was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and denim shorts, while Ankita wore a black bralette with an open shirt and matching shorts. Despite their frequent public appearances in recent times, Aamir has never confirmed their romance.

Who Is Ankita Kukreti?

While not much is known about Aamir Ali's rumoured girlfriend Ankita Kukreti, except that she has appeared in a few music videos and advertisements and also worked with Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Vivek Oberoi. Reportedly, Ankita is 16 years younger than Aamir Ali who is now 43. Ankita is quite active on social media with her Instagram handed having over 291k followers.

Ankita Kukreti’s IG Post

Aamir Ali on Finding Love After Divorce With Sanjeeda Shaikh

In February 2025, Aamir Ali confirmed that he has found love again four years after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh. In a conversation with ETimes, he said, "Last year I was meeting a lot of people but the minute something happens, I run away. I started thinking 'I don't think Im capable enough anymore.' And the this happened. It all happened in a week's time. I was like - Why am I behaving like this? Why am I being a little more emotional than normal? Then I realised I like this girl."

