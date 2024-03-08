Today, the Hindi web series Showtime premiered on OTT, delving into Bollywood's dark underbelly. It unravels the industry's complexities, exposing ambition, power struggles, and high stakes. With a stellar cast featuring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal, the series explores scandal, intrigue, and creative clashes. Critics offered mixed feedback, finding some major flaws. However, they commend the star-studded cast's performances. Check what they have to say below! Showtime Review: Netizens Praise Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy’s Performances in This ‘Thought-Provoking’ Disney+ Hotstar Series (See Reactions).

Indian Express: Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah-starrer web show promises us a great juicy deal but delivers little as it treads all-too-familiar territory.

Hindustan Times: Writer Sumit captures the zeitgeist of the area he's venturing into. The observations and relevance? Spot on! But the soul? There's something amiss.

Watch Showtime Trailer

Scroll.in: There isn’t enough hard work, at least from the available episodes, to understand just yet whether Showtime is the expose we have been waiting for or yet another half-hearted effort to lure us in by promising dirt.

News18: Overall, Showtime is a decent watch, but do not expect it to blow your mind.

TimesNow: Creator Sumit Roy and directors Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar have put together an engaging show using the resources they have at hand. The series moves briskly, and there is no unnecessary drama to spoil the mood. It is fascinating to get a sneak peek into how the film world functions on a daily basis.

