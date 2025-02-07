The makers of the upcoming show Oops! Ab Kya? have released its trailer, offering a glimpse into the lives of three generations of women as they navigate the complexities of love. ‘Griha Laxmi’ Review: Hina Khan Impresses As ‘Queen of Betalgarh’ in This Thrilling EPIC ON Series! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The upcoming series promises to explore the challenges, emotions, and experiences each generation faces in their unique journey with love. The show stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Abhay Mahajan, Apara Mehta, and Amy Aela. The trailer offers a glimpse into the hilarious and heartwarming drama that unfolds across three generations of women as they juggle love, tradition, and modernity.

Watch ‘Oops! Ab Kya?’ Trailer:

Speaking about the show, Shweta Basu said, “The moment I read the script of Oops! Ab Kya?, I knew this was going to be one crazy ride! My character’s life goes from perfectly organized to utterly chaotic in seconds, and it’s all shown with such humor and heart. The trailer only scratches the surface of how wild this journey is. It’s a story of love, laughter, and finding yourself amid all the madness. I know audiences will have even more fun watching it. So mark your calendars and join us for some unforgettable chaos!”

Jaaved Jaaferi stated, “What I love about Oops! Ab Kya? is that it doesn’t shy away from the absurdities of life. The humor is sharp, the emotions are real, and the characters are wonderfully relatable. The trailer shows how unpredictable and funny life can be, but what really stands out is the heart at the center of all the chaos. It’s a story that’s as much about laughter as it is about family, love, and relationships. It’s going to be quite a blast!”

Sonali Kulkarni added, “When life throws you a curveball, sometimes the only thing to do is laugh—and that’s exactly what Oops! Ab Kya? is about! Playing the modern mom navigating her own set of challenges while supporting her daughter’s crazy journey was such an incredible experience.” ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Online!.

Oops! Ab Kya? directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal and produced by Dice Media. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from 20th February.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).