Asheema Vardaan was the last actor to join the cast of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh-starrer Pavitra Rishta. She plays Manav's (Shaheer Sheikh) brother's girlfriend on the show who was the daughter of the garage owner where Manav used to work. Her name is Akanksha in the series. Ankita Lokhande Pre-Wedding Bash: Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend Pavitra Rishta Actress’ Bachelorette Party (View Pics And Videos).

Speaking of the show, Asheema said: "It's a completely new experience filled with a lot of emotions and is surely headed towards being a memorable one as well. I couldn't have asked for anything better as my next project. Pavitra Rishta as it had created history and till date remains one of the most beautifully created shows and saying yes to when I was allowed to be a part of the second edition of it is something I never had to give a second thought to." Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande Is Moved by ‘Incredible’ Floating Posters of Her ALTBalaji Show Starring Shaheer Sheikh.

The show also stars Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh, Usha Nadkarni, Randeep Rai, and others. Pavitra Rishta is streaming on ALTBalaji.

