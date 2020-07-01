As normalcy returns post lockdown and shooting resumes, actor Aftab Shivdasani is gearing up for his web series "Poison 2". On Instagram, the actor shared how he along with the makers of the show, has started working with precautionary measures of social distancing. Aftab Shivdasani Blocks Hansal Mehta On Twitter And The Filmmaker Has No Idea Why.

They ca be seen with their faces in masks in a snapshot, even as they chekc out a visual footage on a monitor. Aftab Shivdasani Unblocks Hansal Mehta On Twitter And Suggests WhatsApp Instead!

Check Out Aftab Shivdasani's Instagram Post Below

Aftab plays the protagonist Aditya Singh Rathore in the second season of the action-crime thriller show. The first season was released last year that featured Arbaaz Khan and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).