The trailer of the upcoming streaming film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is set in the Bansal mansion, where a wealthy family is found slaughtered behind locked rooms, and every survivor has something to fear. 'Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Returns as Inspector Jatil Yadav in Netflix Sequel (Watch Video).

The film shows actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprising his role of inspector Jatil Yadav. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun Bajpai, Revathy Asha Kelluni, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Priyanka Setia, Shridhar Dubey and Akhilendra Mishra.

Watch ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’ Trailer:

Talking about the film, Nawaz said in a statement, “Jatil may have evolved in every way, but his resolve is exactly the same. His objectivity, his razor-sharp eye for detail, and his ability to cut through noise remain his greatest weapons. Even when power, influence, and intimidation close in on him, he refuses to let anything derail his search for the truth. Returning to the character felt thrilling, and I want to thank Honey and Netflix for bringing this story back with higher stakes. We are excited to present a new case to the fans in hopes they give us the same, if not more, love this time around as well”.

In the trailer, Chitrangda Singh appears poised yet trembling beneath the surface, carrying fear and silence in equal measure.

She said, “Meera's character is one of the most interesting and challenging ones I have played- there is a sense of fragility and toughness all at once. This character lives in shadows- emotional, moral, and psychological. There are many layers to Meera, she has a lot to say, there are things she’s at the cusp of revealing but cannot for fear. I am thankful to both Honey and Netflix for giving me the chance to play a complex character like this”.

Radhika Apte said, “It's always a pleasure to return to Netflix. This time around, Radha's role has evolved from a woman once scrutinized and doubted to someone rooted in love, stability, and self-assurance. The character brings emotional continuity to the story, while her quiet strength reveals new layers in Jatil, reminding him of who he was and who he is becoming”. 'Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders' Trailer: Chitrangda Singh’s Complex Character and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tenacity Promise Edge-of-Seat Thriller (Watch Video).

‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’ is set to stream on December 19 on Netflix.

