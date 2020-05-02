Doordarshan Shows Ramayan and Mahabharat To Re-Run on Star Plus and Colors Respectively (Deets Inside)

Ramayan, Mahabharat (Photo Fredits: Twitter)

Doordarshan made the right call when it decided to air their epic mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat in times of the on-going lockdown. And the world is witnessing the magic that the shows did back in the 80s. While Ramayan recently broke the record of being the world's most-viewed show, Mahabharat too has been waves for its telecast by clenching the 2nd and third spots on the TRP lists consecutively every week.

And now, both Ramayan and Mahabharat will be re-telecast on television, albeit on different channels. Until now, Ramayan aired on DD National and Mahabharat on DD Bharati.

And soon, both the shows will begin airing once again on leading GECs Star Plus and Colors. While Ramayan will air on Star Plus, Mahabharat will air on Colors. Ironically, Siddharth Kumar Tewary's 2013 version of Mahabharat is already on-air on Star Plus.

However, there has been no official announcement on the telecast time and schedule of both the mythological shows. While certain sections of the media have reported that Ramayan will begin airing from May 4, 2020, we have been informed that it is not happening. Stay tuned for more updates!