Idaho Human Rights Day is a state holiday observed in the US state of Idaho, a landlocked state in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West subregions of the Western United States. The annual event is celebrated on the third Monday of January, coinciding with the federal holiday honouring Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Idaho Human Rights Day 2025 falls on Monday, January 20. Idaho Human Rights Day commemorates the life and legacy of Dr King while emphasising the importance of human rights, equality, and justice for all.

The annual event includes community events such as marches, educational programs, and discussions on civil rights and social justice issues. In this article, let’s know more about Idaho Human Rights Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event.

Idaho Human Rights Day 2025

Idaho Human Rights Day 2025 falls on Monday, January 20.

Idaho Human Rights Day History

Idaho Human Rights Day is a holiday recognised only in the US state of Idaho. On April 10, 1990, Governor Cecil Andrus signed compromise legislation, making Idaho the nation's 47th state to honour the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr with an official state holiday.

The holiday, defined by the legislation as Martin Luther King, Jr - Idaho Human Rights Day, is celebrated on the third Monday in January, the same day as the federal Martin Luther King, Jr Day holiday, which was first celebrated in 1986.

Idaho Human Rights Day Significance

Idaho Human Rights Day holds profound significance for the people of Idaho as it honours the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr and highlights the state's commitment to justice, equality, and human rights. This day serves as a reminder of the struggle against discrimination and the importance of inclusivity in every community. On this day, people come together to reflect on past challenges, celebrate progress, and renew their dedication to creating a society where every individual is treated with dignity and respect.

