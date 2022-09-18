Popular choreographer Bosco Martis opened up about how Remo D'Souza inspired him to direct a film and thus Rocket Gang became his debut project as a director. Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves are a well-known choreographer duo in the industry, who got a lot of fame for their choreography in the track Senorita in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. DID Super Moms: Remo D’Souza Recalls Giving Punishment to Wifey Lizelle by Making Her Stand Outside the Class.

While referring to Remo on the dance reality show DID Super Moms, Bosco said: Rocket Gang is the first film I am directing, and I know Remo knows the efforts that go into making a film." Martis further added that not only he but Remo became an inspiration for many in the industry to try their hand at direction.

"He is one of the choreographers who has started this journey of transforming from a choreographer to a director and definitely inspired many of us. We choreographers are also known as storytellers since we depict it through our performances, and I am so lucky to get such an amazing opportunity," he added. DID Super Moms is judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. It airs on Zee TV.

