With an aim to go up the ladder and be at the top of their game, the contestants and the celebrity leaders have kick-started their journey on Roadies Revolution in full swing! While the entertainment quotient remains unchanged, the Roadies Revolution turned a new page in this season to introduce social deed tasks, aimed to create an impactful change in the society. While the winning team of last week’s task - ‘Punch-tantra’ got immunity from the first vote-out of Roadies Revolution, tune in to see who bags the immunity from the runner up team. Roadies Revolution 17 Begins Journey in Rishikesh (View Pics).

In the first two episodes of the journey, Roadies Revolution has associated with Divya Prem Seva Mission - an Ashram where kids of leprosy-affected parents live, who are abandoned by society. As part of the same, the winning amount of Rs. 1 Lakh, which the contestants have earned through the task will be donated to the Ashram to build Smart-classrooms for children and provide them with electronic computer system with projector, speakers and digital blackboard. Roadies Revolution Season 17: Contestant Reveals Emotional Struggle Against Racism in the Last Leg of Kolkata Auditions.

Leaping ahead with an endeavour to make a difference, the upcoming episode will see a task called, ‘Meal Milke’, where contestants along with the leaders will be seen cooking mid-day meals for the kids at Divya Prem Seva Mission. This will also be the first time on this season that Rannvijay will participate in the task. While Rannvijay and Raftaar cook pizza, Neha Dhupia lends her hand in preparing burgers for the kids. Nikhil tried his hands on some chopping and Prince prepared Noodles for the young ones.

In return, they get coupons from kids which will in turn decide their fate on the immunities. The immune vs the non-immune team will compete against each other in order to garner and snatch immunities. How many immunities will be backed by the remaining contestants? Who will win the task, the immunity holders or the non-immune team? Watch out how the leaders and contestants ace the new task together and bring a smile on children’s faces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).