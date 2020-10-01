Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Gopi Bahu has finally introduced Gehna from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. While we knew Sneha Jain has been roped in to play the character, we weren't aware of the storyline and details of her character. Turns out she plays a domestic help in the Modi family and the lead actor has a certain fondness for her. Besides introducing us to Gehna, Devoleena also introduced us to the new Modi family. Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Reprising Her Role of Gopi Again: 'I Feel This Was Destined to Happen'.

Harsh Nagar plays the lead actor in the serial and yes, Kokilaben is yet missing from the new promo. While we know her character will mark its return on the show, we are yet to see if she'll reprise the same role or slip into a new character this time around. The serial also seems to be a remake of Marathi serial, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Aste! The regional series is currently being aired on Star Pravah and revolves around a similar storyline. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Team Begins Shooting, First Look Of Rupal Patel, Vandana Vithlani and Swati Shah With Devoleena Bhattacharjee Out Now (View Pic).

Check Out the New Promo

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will most likely replace Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke on the channel. It will take on its time slot and we are excited to meet this new family. We hope the makers have shot in a new promo dedicated to Rupal Patel's Kokilaben and we can only pray for them to air it very soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).