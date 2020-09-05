Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee will soon be making her fiction comeback with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Show makers released the promo for the show featuring Devoleena reprise her role as Gopi, as she introduced this season's new lead Gehna. While the makers are still on the lookout for Gehna, it is being said that Devoleena will be headlining the introductory episodes along with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya male lead Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem Modi. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Only Have An Extended Cameo In The Show, Makers Still Looking For Female Lead 'Gehna'.

Devoleena, in a conversation with TOI, revealed, "Getting back to my Saathiya family is a very big deal for me. It is great coincidence that the show went off air in July 2017, and now on July 23, I got a call to reprise my role as Gopi bahu. In the middle of all this, the viral video added to the excitement. I feel this was destined to happen." Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes a Comeback As Gopi Bahu And Drops A Hint About 'Gehna' (Watch Video).

Devoleena also went on to reveal that she shot for her promo alone and is not so sure of the rest of the cast members of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. "Due to the COVID restrictions, I shot for my promo alone. So, I am not sure about the rest of the team." EXCLUSIVE: Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Denies Being Approached For Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Actress Rupal Patel was said to be returning to SNS2, but in an exclusive interview with LatestLY, the actress had denied the rumours, considering she is a part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Addressing that, Devoleena revealed, "I don’t know if it’s true, but I really hope she returns. I was under the impression that she would be reprising her role. The whole Koki-Gopi equation is what the audience loved. So, if I’m there, Koki should be there too! I would be very sad if she doesn’t return.”

