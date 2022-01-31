Will Salman Khan host Bigg Boss 16? When Deepika Padukone, who joined the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale with the other lead players of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan asked this question to the superstar host on Sunday night, Salman said he would not repeat his association with the show if his fee is not increased. "Price increase nahi hoga toh nahi karunga," he said emphatically. Only time will tell whether this declaration needs to be taken with a bucketful of salt. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Karan Kundrra Out; Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehejpal Are the Top 2 of Salman Khan’s Show.

Deepika also played a round of truth and dare with Salman. When asked the name of the celebrity whom she stalks, Deepika said it was none other than Salman Khan. She said she even knew who the actor was with at Panvel (his family's farmhouse outside Mumbai). Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Naagin 6 Lead Actress To Be Revealed On Salman Khan’s Reality Show – WATCH.

All eyes, in fact, are on Deepika, for she will announce which one among the four finalists left in the fray -- Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash -- will be eliminated from the final race.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).