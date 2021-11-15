Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar will be seen essaying the role of a mother 'Shailaja Kashyap' in the upcoming show 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2'. The actress talks about coming back to the show and how it made her nostalgic, while resuming shooting for the second season. Sasural Genda Phool 2: Sham Mashalkar Talks About Reprising His Role in Star Bharat’s Show.

Speaking of the show, actress Supriya says: "I have had the privilege to be on the show previously and it was truly a great experience. So naturally, when I was handed the script for the second time, I had to be on board. Coming back to the show is like a homecoming to me. I get nostalgic even when speaking of it." Mirzapur Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar Plans a Turkey Trip for Mom Supriya Pilgaonkar's Birthday.

The actress, who is known for playing different kinds of characters in daily soaps like 'Tu Tu Main Main', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani' and others, adds about her working experience with co-actors. She is essaying the role of a mother of the lead actor Jay Soni, playing 'Ishan Kashyap' in the show.

"The kind of energy the show has to offer can lighten the mood even on the darkest of days. My co-actors are all extremely inspiring and so fun to be around. The show has brought so much positivity to my life that I am pretty sure it will do the same for a lot of our audiences as well. I cannot wait for the audiences to experience the goodness of the show as well," she wraps up. 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2' will be starting from December 7 on Star Bharat.

