Is it really happening? Is Shehnaaz Gill finally entering Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior? We hope so and her new pictures are certainly pumping up all our excitement. Gill earlier took to her Instagram account to share pictures from what looks like her upcoming performance. She's decked up in an all-black outfit and we wonder if it's for a performance on BB 14. While Sidharth Shukla is already inside the house along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, Shehnaaz's addition will definitely take all the excitement a notch higher. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Compares Abhinav Shukla To Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla (Watch Promo Video).

Yes, we know Gill had earlier denied any possibility of her entering the new season but there are chances that she decided otherwise. Shehnaaz is certainly the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and her popularity on social media is unmatched. Her entry inside BB 14 will help the makers rake in some additional TRPs if nothing else. The actress provided no additional deets of her upcoming stint but we know it's for Colors TV and we hope it's for Bigg Boss. Sidharth Shukla Fan Asks Him To Kiss Shehnaaz Gill In an Instagram Live Session And Their Reaction Is Cute! (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post

Shehnaaz is all dolled up in her all her black outfit with an embroidered jacket. We are loving those curls and are excited to see what's lying in store for us next. We hope the big 'dhamaka' is worth all our wait and here's starting the countdown for the same.

