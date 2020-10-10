Bigg Boss is one of the most popular controversial reality TV shows. Bigg Boss 14 that aired from October 3, 2020, has been receiving overwhelming response from the audience. It has been a week and we have already seen some war of words happening inside Bigg Boss’ house. This year what one has seen is the addition of ‘toofani seniors’ and they are Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 13 winner and runner-up Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, respectively. The limelight is not only on the current contestants of this season aka freshers, but also on the seniors as well, who decide who will who is going to enter the house and who will be rejected. However, the ardent viewers of the show are not happy to see the seniors inside the house. Bigg Boss 14 October 9 Episode: Sidharth Says Gauahar Has No Work - 5 Highlights of day 6 of BB14.

Today is the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 where the housemates especially the freshers would be facing the grilling session. We all know that the weekend episodes are not only about one of the housemates getting evicted, but one also has to face the consequences from Salman Khan if they have done anything wrong. In this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one will see Salman taking a dig at Abhinav Shukla. He compares him to BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla. He says in Hindi, “Kamaal karte ho yaar, Abhinav Shukla! Pichle season mein ek Shukla tha jinhone sabki neend uda di, ab ek Shukla aaya jo sula raha hai.” Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Reminisces His BB13 Days, Imparts His Learnings to Abhinav Shukla.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo:

Salman Khan also advises Rubina Dilaik, wife of Abhinav Shukla, to fight her own battle and not to get sidetracked by her husband. Besides that, there is also another scene where Eijaz Khan is seen talking to Sidharth Shukla about his past, and that is one of the major secrets that is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to know what happens in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode of BB14 and other stories from the world of entertainment.

