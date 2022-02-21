Actress Shubhangi Atre, who currently essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' is happy to spend some 'me time' in Rishikesh. She says: "I got few days off from my shoots. So I planned to travel to Rishikesh all alone to explore and spend some 'me time'. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Completes 1600 Episodes; Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Neha Pendse and Aasif Sheikh Share Excitement on Being a Part of the Show.
"I'm a spiritual person. There is lot of mythological narration about this place. Ganga itself is a very holy river and the Himalayas too have its own significance. Above that the place is commonly referred to as the 'yoga capital of the world' and I'm a yoga lover. I'm just enjoying the place." Shubhangi is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Kasturi', 'Chidiya Ghar', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa' among others.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).