Ratna Pathak Shah Birthday: 6 Savage Maya Sarabhai Dialogues That Make For Brutally Satisfying Burns You Want to Use in Real Life

Maya Sarabhai Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ratna Pathak Shah is a phenomenal actress and has over the years starred in some amazing films as well as television shows. From being a prominent actress in Hindi and English plays to later taking the film and TV industry by storm, she rose to fame when she appeared in the hit TV serial Idhar Udhar in the 1980s. As for her film career, we have seen her pull off brilliant roles in movies such as Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Kapoor & Sons among others. Although one of her most-loved on-screen characters hands down remains to be Maya Sarabhai from the popular television series Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Women’s Day 2020: From Deepika Padukone in Piku to Taapsee Pannu in Thappad, 15 Best Female Characters in the Last Five Years.

As Maya Sarabhai, Ratna Pathak Shah appeared as a high-society socialite who cannot come to terms with her daughter-in-law Monisha's (Rupali Ganguly) middle-class background and every now and then is seen hilariously dropping sassy burns on her. For a character like Maya, we cannot imagine a better actress other than Ratna Pathak Shah. She gave this elite character the perfect tone and managed to floor us all with her amazing comebacks. As the actress celebrates her birthday on March 18, we look at some of the best Maya Sarabhai dialogues from the show. Sarabhai VS Sarabhai Flashback: This Sumeet Raghavan - Rupali Ganguly Commercial Will Remind You Of Sahil and Monisha (Watch Video).

1.“Congratulations Monisha! Champagne Khole Ya Jaljeera Se Kaam Chalega?”

Maya Sarabhai Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

2. “Monisha Bete, This Kameena Haramzada Is Just So Pedestrian”

Maya Sarabhai Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

3. "Monisha, Say Raise A Toast,'cheers Karein' Is So Hindi Film Party Scene"

Maya Sarabhai Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

4. "Indravadan Ka Pyaar Monisha Ke Pardo Jaisa Hai. Faded!"

Maya Sarabhai Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

5. "TV Actors Ke Saath Photo Khichvana Is Just The Epitome Of Middle Class"

Maya Sarabhai Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

6. "Kisi Carpentry Mein Fail Hui Mistry Ki Banayi Hui Cheez Ko Antique Kehna Matlab Monisha Ko Sophisticated Kehne Barabaar Hai"

Maya Sarabhai Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

We hope you enjoyed these amazing sassy dialogues of Ratna Pathak Shah's famed character Maya Sarabhai. If you're a fan, we bet you've already borrowed a few of these burns and used them in real life too!