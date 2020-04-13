Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhabhi's Building Sealed After Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sonalika Joshi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

India has been doing its best with regards to dealing with the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 308 lives in India so far. With cases soaring to 9152 as on April 13, there is talk of various state governments requesting PM Modi to extend the on-going nation-wide lockdown until April end to help minimise the spread of COVID-19 which is not at the community transmission stage in the country. Coronavirus Cases in India Soar to 9152, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 308, Total 857 Recovered So Far.

With Maharashtra having the highest number of cases in the whole country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been keeping a close eye on areas where cases were detected. Areas, where people tested positive for the virus, have been cordoned off as containment zones with no entry and exit allowed for any purpose. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha's Building Sealed After 3 COVID-19 Cases Detected (Details Inside).

We had recently reported about how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha's building in Kandivali West has been sealed after 3 positive cases were detected. And now, another of the SAB TV sitcom's cast member has been confined to her house after a resident in her building tested positive for the pandemic. It is none other than Sonalika Joshi, who became a household name with her character Madhavi Bhide. The actress confirmed the news to SpotboyE and revealed that her building, in Kandivali East, had been sealed on March 27, 2020 and that since then, residents have been getting their groceries and other essential items delivered online and collecting them from their main gate, as no one is allowed to enter or exit the society's premises.

Reports of how actors like Shivin Narang, Sakshi Tanwar, Sushant Singh and Ankita Lokhande's buildings too, have been sealed off, have made it to the news headlines. Despite stringent measures in place in the city, Maharashtra has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases (1982), out of which Mumbai alone recorded 16 deaths in one single day. The total no of deaths in Mumbai so far is 91. Looks like the rumoured extension will soon be confirmed, which definitely is the need of the hour.