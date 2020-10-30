Life of a celebrity is not as easy as it looks. As apart from online bullying, many stars also face real-life consequences which can also be life-threatening. Speaking on the same lines, as reported by Spotboye, actor Samay Shah, who essays the role of Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has filed a police complaint against a gang of boys who threatened to kill him. This incident occurred at the actor's Mumbai residence building in Borivali where Samay was abused and received death threats. Though the goons are unidentified, the case has been lodged on the basis of a CCTV footage. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.

The said incident took place on October 27. "It was around 8:30 in the night when I reached my building after completing my shoot. This person suddenly came to me and started abusing me without any reason. He kept on saying main tujhe kaat dalunga, tujhe maar daalunga."Samay said to the portal.

"I was taken aback with his behaviour and asked him what the problem was but he wasn't ready to say anything except threatening me. My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon." he added. Preetika Chauhan Arrested by NCB; TV Actress Was Buying Drugs.

Not just the actor, but his family is also scared after this horrifying incident. His mother, Neema Shah also spoke in length and expressed that this is not the first time, as they've faced the same in the past. "I can't tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday, we got hold of the building CCTV footage and we were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than 5 people who were waiting outside the gate. I just hope the police nabs them the soonest." she added further. Stay tuned!

