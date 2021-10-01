Tejasswi Prakash is a confirmed contestant who will enter Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15 and the 29-year-old actress is a known name in the television industry. She is best known for playing the lead role of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Prakash has been a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Also, while she was completing her graduation she took part in the Mumbai's Fresh Face contest. Prakash hails from Mumbai. Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash Are All Set To Make a Smashing Entry in the House (Watch Video).

She received immense popularity while she appeared in serial Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. Later, she appeared in other TV shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, etc. FYI, Prakash for four years did her training in Indian classical music. Also, there is no such controversy and affair history attached to her name. Bigg Boss 15: Date, Time When and Where To Watch Salman Khan’s Reality Show's Premiere Night.

The TV actress was born and brought up in a musical family. She is an engineer by profession. Also, she has hobbies of dancing and singing and loves to eat street food. Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants list includes Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh and Pratik Sehajpal, among others. Ahead, Salman Khan's reality show's promo has further revealed glimpses of a few contestants which hint they are Karan Kundrra and singer Afsana Khan. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on Colors TV on October 2 (Saturday). You can watch the controversial reality show on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm and from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

