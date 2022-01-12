The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Review: Last week The Book of Boba Fett gave us one of the best pieces of Star Wars content in recent memory. With how they delved into the Tusken world and fleshing out Boba’s, it felt like some of the best character driven work we received from this universe. This week, The Book of Boba Fett halts the breaks and tries telling a story that focuses more on the present and the ever growing tension on Tatooine. While most of it did feel like filler, it still helped in setting up an episode that I am extremely excited to watch next week. Be cautious, going forward spoilers will be mentioned in this review. The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Review: Temuera Morrison’s Star Wars Spin-Off Delivers an Exciting Episode With a Hint of Mad Max to It! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Like previously I said, this episode focuses more on the political tensions rising in the crime areas of Tatooine. We see Boba enlist a bionic gang into his ranks. We get to see a Rancor, Danny Trejo shows up, the conflict with Hutt is resolved as a twist presents itself. Overall this episode felt like a big setup for next week, which necessarily isn’t a bad thing but it’s just the execution of a few things felt a bit rushed.

One thing I liked straight out of the bat was again the scene with the Tuskens, which was quite sad honestly. You see all the remaining Tuskens are mowed down and Boba has to deal with it. While he doesn’t show it through his expressions, his actions speak enough. I love that part about the story. It humanises this group that we eventually didn’t care much about.

Now while the past section again was great, it didn’t take over much of the episode. I liked it very much that this episode focused on the central conflict of the show and that’s the power struggle in Tatooine. Overall I think there is a great blend of politics mixed in over here with the classic Star Wars action and formula. Also a special shoutout to the fact that the Hutts gift Boba a literal pet Rancor, like how awesome is that. And to even top things off in a huge fashion, the Rancor is trained by Danny Trejo. Danny Trejo is officially a part of the Star Wars universe. It just brought a smile to my face.

But the main problem of this episode lies in just how quickly some of the conflicts were resolved. It surely felt like a setup episode, and I was a bit taken aback by it. The episode ran a bit shorter than last week’s. Coming in at 30 minutes, so much of it felt rushed. Like the conflict with the Hutt’s for example. When introduced it felt like a huge conflict, but now it just was solved in the next episode. They deliver a plot twist saying that the Mayor has been behind everything and go off world. That’s the end of it. I just wish it had been explored a bit more. The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 Review: A Solid Start to This Star Wars Disney+ Spin-Off Series! (LatestLY Exclusive).

There is also one action scene that takes place during the night, and it just was extremely dark. It took place between Fett and Black Krrsantan, and I couldn’t see anything happening. Maybe just light it up a bit if you know the fight is between a creature that’s totally black. Even after brightening up my screen it was a bit hard to follow. Overall the fight just felt disappointing.

Final Thoughts

The third episode of The Book of Boba Fett was a mixed bag overall that featured some nice little things, but overall felt rushed. Watching Danny Trejo show up with a Rancor was fun, but it couldn’t shake off the rushed plotline over here. Although it does set up the next episode quite nicely and has me excited for it.

