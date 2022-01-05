The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Review: After the first episode ended, I was extremely excited for where The Book of Boba Fett would go from here. I originally stated that I didn’t have much excitement for the show, but the first episode genuinely surprised me. Going into the second episode, I was again a bit cautious but wow, did they knock it out of the park again. This episode again had a bit of pacing issues, but in the grand scheme it didn’t matter much. Also a note, spoilers will be mentioned in this review, so come back again after you have watched the episode. The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 Review: A Solid Start to This Star Wars Disney+ Spin-Off Series! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett opens up with Boba questioning his assailant. Turns out, he is sent by the mayor himself. He goes to the mayor along with Fennec and finds out that the cousins of Jabba the Hutt are there to claim their throne. The return of the Hutts honestly has me quite excited. Just the effects on them and seeing how they still seem animatronic with some VFX here and there was a great touch to them.

But still the main story here while has a great setup, still left more to be desired. I don’t even know if we can call that the main conflict of the show just yet, because so much of The Book of Boba Fett focuses on his past. I just haven’t seen enough of it to be fully involved and if there is one weak thing about the show, it’s this. The power struggle and politics surely has me excited, but just give me more substance.

On the other hand, the entire part of exploring Boba’s time after escaping the Sarlacc is without a doubt the highlight of the show. The makers here knew what they were doing when they basically made 75 percent of the episode consist of that. It’s by far the most entertaining piece of Star Wars we have gotten in a while.

Not only does it explore Boba’s character, but it even gives more depth to the Tusken Raiders. Yes, the same annoying Tusken Raiders that would always put your favourite characters in some kind of hardship. I found myself rooting for them so much during this episode. Just exploring their culture and how their gaffi sticks are crafted, this all is top notch Star Wars world building. I loved every second of it.

The main conflict here is Boba is trying to get himself indicted into the Tusken group but is finding it hard to. When a train filled with some spice movers starts attacking the Raider, Boba takes it upon himself to stop the train and earn the trust of the Raiders. It is very reminiscent of Mad Max: The Road Warrior. Of course it is set in a desert, but that’s not the reason. Just the central conflict of a man with nothing to lose, going out his way and helping a group in need was amazing to watch. The Book Of Boba Fett: From Cast To Streaming Date And Time, All You Need To Know About Temuera Morrison And Ming-Na Wen’s Series.

It also ties nicely into how Boba got his robes in The Mandalorian. Turns out they are Tusken robes. I am really excited to see where the show goes from here. I do hope that the main conflict which is the power struggle in Tatooine is explored more, but thankfully the cut back to Boba’s past makes up for it.

Final Thoughts

The Book of Boba Fett gives us a great second episode that mixes Star Wars with a bit of Mad Max. It creates for a great hour of television and some of the best Star Wars worldbuilding we have gotten in a while. The Book of Boba Fett streams every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar at 1:31pm.

