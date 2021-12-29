The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 Review: Well one thing's for certain after watching this is that Lucasfilm definitely has its Disney+ series figured out better than Marvel. First they had a hit with The Mandalorian and while the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett isn’t exactly mind-blowing, it still packs a solid punch. I didn’t have the highest expectations going into the show due to just how lackluster the marketing had been, but I was pleasantly surprised. Also a warning, this review will contain spoilers, so read ahead at your own risk. The Book Of Boba Fett: From Cast To Streaming Date And Time, All You Need To Know About Temuera Morrison And Ming-Na Wen’s Series.

I have been a huge Star Wars fan, but going into The Book of Boba Fett I just didn’t care much, that’s until I saw the skyline of Tatooine. After that I was right back into the groove and excited to watch a new Star Wars show. I will give the Star Wars brand one thing, which is that the fan service whenever done, it’s on point, or at least has been the case for the Disney+ shows. Even with The Mandalorian it was done in a fun way and the tradition follows here too. For example there is a brief scene involving Fett going to Mos Eisley, and we hear a new more jazzed up remix of the Cantina theme. That just put a smile on my face.

Ludwig Goransson returns to compose the soundtrack, and again, like The Mandalorian he creates a great atmosphere that doesn’t overly rely on the tunes of John Williams. His scores have consistently been the strongest part about these shows and it's lovely to listen to them. But the highlight for me here is of course Temuera Morrison. His portrayal of Fett was one of the best parts about The Mandalorian Season Two and over here he is again the highlight.

Characterisation of Fett here is done really well because you see his story after the events of The Return of the Jedi. After being consumed by the Sarlacc, we find Fett inside his belly as he fights his way out. We see an injured Fett trying to make it out and then being immediately ambushed by Jawas who steal his armour. He is then taken as a prisoner by the Tusken Raiders. That’s the main point of the episode and I loved seeing this stripped down version of Fett trying his best to survive. We then pick up after the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian Season Two, where we see Fett take over Jabba’s palace. He is a true intimidating figure and I loved watching that.

Another great part of the episode was Ming Na-Wen’s Fennec Shand, who is Fett’s second in command. She kicks a lot of ass and it’s just fun to watch. The bit of chemistry that we see between her and Fett was also great. Star Wars is also known for having a lot of unique monster designs, and here we get a new one. At the end of the episode we see a monster that I would best describe as an even bigger version of Goro from Mortal Kombat. The effects on it looked great and I can’t wait to see what more the series has in store for us. Hawkeye Finale Review: A Frustrating Episode That Makes You Question the Purpose of Jeremy Renner’s Disney+ Series or Why Kingpin Returned! (LatestLY Exclusive).

While I did enjoy watching the flashback sequences of how Fett survived the Sarlacc, I wished it didn’t take so much of the episode. The issue here is that the plot revolving around that just completely overshadowed the story of him making his presence felt in Tatooine. I would have much preferred had they dedicated an entire episode to this rather than telling it in flashbacks. Going forward I hope the flashbacks just last for a limited number of episodes and not the whole series. Because it really disrupts the pace from the main plotline.

Final Thoughts

The Book of Boba Fett is off to a fun start. While The Mandalorian opened both its seasons in a spectacular fashion, The Book of Boba Fett goes for a slower and more atmospheric approach. I can’t wait to see where the show goes from here. The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 3.5

