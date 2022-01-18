Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen showing his not-so-known talent of playing the flute on The Kapil Sharma Show. He is coming as a special guest with fellow cricketer Prithvi Shaw. While Shikhar Dhawan played the tune of 'Hoton Se Chhulo Tum' sung by the late and legendary singer Jagjit Singh on the flute, Prithvi is seen rapping Apna Time Aayega. Kapil Sharma Biopic in Works; Fukrey Fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba to Helm the Project.

Host Kapil Sharma says: "It is rightly said that our country has abundant talent. Shikhar and Prithvi are exceptional cricketers but they are hidden artists as well." The special guests will also be sharing some unknown moments from the cricket field. Funkaar: Kapil Sharma’s Biopic Announced, Film To Be Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2022 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).