The Mandalorian Season 2: Zombieland Double Tap Actor Rosario Dawson Boards Disney Plus Series

Rosario Dawson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Rosario Dawson is joining the cast of The Mandalorian season two. The actor, best known for starring in movies such as Alexander, Trance and Zombieland: Double Tap, will portray Ahsoka Tano in the Disney Plus series.

The character first debuted in "Star Wars" animated series The Clone Wars. Ashley Eckstein had voiced starred in the series, reported Collider.

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The first season debut on Disney's newly-launched streaming service in the US on November 12. The second season will premiere later this year.