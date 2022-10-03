After the huge success of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan is set to bring us a new horror series in The Midnight Club. An adaption of the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club focuses on hospice patients who come together each night and tell sinister stories. The Midnight Club Trailer: Death Is a Rite of Passage in This First Look at Mike Flanagan's Upcoming Netflix Horror Series! (Watch Video).

The hyped for The Midnight Club among horror fans is high due to Flanagan constantly putting out quality titles. His deal with Netflix has brought about some really interesting content, and The Midnight Club seems to be another great title in this huge library. So, before the series hits the streaming service this week, let's take a look at what its all about.

Cast

The Midnight Club stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney and Ruth Codd. They will be joined by Adia, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota and Heather Langenkamp.

Plot

The Midnight Club follows seven terminally ill hospice patients who gather up in the midnight to tell each other spooky stories. After they make a pact that the first one to die will communicate with those who are dead, sinister events start to occur as everyone starts experiencing some scary events.

Watch the Trailer For The Midnight Club:

Release Date

The Midnight Club will have all its 10 episodes available for streaming on October 7, 2022, on Netflix. However, to watch the series you will require a valid Netflix subscription.

Review

The reviews for The Midnight Club aren't out yet. As soon as they are, the page will be updated.

