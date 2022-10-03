Marvel is all set to scare us this spoofy season as it brings us its first special in Werewolf by Night. Focusing on the classic Marvel character with some great horror undertones to it, this special comes from Michael Giacchino as he showcases us his directorial skills and brings an adventure filled with monsters. Werewolf by Night Twitter Review: Gael García Bernal's Halloween Special Is 'Spooky' and 'Sexy' As Per Critics!

What's most fascinating about Werewolf by Night is that it is Marvel's first TV special. In an era of Disney+, this is an experimental project that will focus on the horror side of the MCU. With Giacchino, a long time composer, also in director's chair, we are certainly excited to see his style of filmmaking. So, before you check out the special this Friday, here is all you need to know about it.

Cast

Gael Garcia Bernal will step into the shoes of Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night and will be joined by Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The special also stars Harriet Sansom Harris (Verussa), Al Hamacher (Billy Swan), Eugenie Bondurant (Linda), Kirk Thatcher (Jovan) and more.

Plot

Werewolf by Night will focus on a secret group of monster hunters as they gather at the Bloodstone Manor. Following the death of their leader, they engage in a hunt for a relic that will bring them face-to-face with an extremely dangerous monster.

Watch the Trailer for Werewolf by Night:

Release Date

Werewolf by Night streams on Disney+ Hotstar on October 7, 2022 at 12:31pm. To watch it, you will require a valid Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Marvel’s Halloween Special Werewolf by Night To Release on Disney+ on October 7.

Review

The review for Werewolf by Night isn't available yet. As soon as the reviews are out, the page will be updated.

