Marvel had the fifth episode of What If…? premiere and fans of certain comic surely will be happy with it. Acting as a loose adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s iconic comic storyline, Marvel Zombies, the fourth episode of What If…? sees some of our favorite characters turned into the undead. What if…? Episode 4 Recap: From Doctor Strange Going Dark to the Depressing Ending, 7 Things That Happened in Marvel’s Animated Disney+ Series (SPOILER ALERT)

Taking place during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, it features a ragtag group of heroes in search for a cure while facing some of their zombified allies. The episode was a violent delight that featured great action with a depressing story. With how packed this episode was, let’s take a look at all the spoilers from the latest episode of What If…?.

Zombies

After crash landing on Earth like how he does at the start of Infinity War, Bruce Banner finds himself all alone in the Sanctum Sanctorum. He then goes out into New York where he is greeted by Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian. But things take a strange turn where Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Wong come to save Bruce, only thing being that they are Zombies now.

Rescue

Bruce is then saved by the remaining Avengers who take out Iron Man, Strange and Wong in rather violent fashions. The group consists of Bucky, Sharon, Kurt, Okoye, Hope Van Dyne, Happy Hogan and Peter Parker.

Origins

Its then revealed that the zombie virus originated when Hank Pym went to rescue Janet van Dyne in the Quantum Realm. He brings back the virus with him after being infected by Janet and then the entire west coast is affected. Things kick into full throttle when the Avengers get there to control the situation, but the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are no match for what happens after.

The Cure

Our remaining ragtag group of heroes get a distress signal from a survivor camp that there is a cure in development. This becomes the pillar of our story and the group sets out to find it. What if…? Episode 5 Review: Marvel Meets the Walking Dead for Some Grisly Zombie Thrills in Disney+ Series’ Latest Outing.

Battle at Grand Central

In an effort to find the train our gang goes to Grand Central station. Spider-Man, Banner and Kurt are on their way to kickstart a train while the remaining members stay back to thwart off any hostiles. They are ambushed by the undead Avengers then and lose Happy and Sharon.

Hope is Lost

After the battle its revealed that Hope is infected with the Virus too. In a last ditch effort to get the team to safety she transforms herself into a giant to drop off the gang to the finish line. She then succumbs to the zombies.

A Vision of Hope

At the base they are greeted by Vision who tells them that the mind stone is acting as catalyst for the zombies to not attack the base. Over here it’s also revealed that Scott Lang is alive too, but with only his head surviving.

Baba Yaga

Bucky then starts exploring the base where he finds a limped T’Challa, and an imprisoned undead Wanda Maximoff. Bucky confronts Vision who then reveals that he has been keeping the survivors so that he can keep Wanda fed. Wanda then breaks free and kills off Okoye, Bucky and Kurt. Vision perishes off when he hands over the Mind Stone to Peter Parker.

The Escape

After the zombies surrounding our heroes and Wanda still at large, the remaining survivors make a break for the hanger with a Quinjet in it. In an effort to buy more time, Banner turns himself into the Hulk and battles the zombies and Wanda so that our group can escape.

A Not so Happy Ending

After the survivors are successful in escaping, they chart a course for Wakanda where they can experiment on Mind Stone and find a cure. Only its then revealed that they have a zombified Thanos waiting for them at the other side with a five stone Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel’s What If…? streams every Wednesday at 12:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

