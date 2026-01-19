Gilli Nata, whose real name is Nataraja, has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, marking a major milestone in his journey from small-town beginnings to statewide recognition. The actor-comedian lifted the trophy along with a INR 50 lakh cash prize and a new SUV. Rakshitha Shetty and Ashwini Gowda finished as first and second runners-up respectively. The season recorded nearly 46 crore votes overall, reflecting strong viewer engagement across the show. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch Kiccha Sudeep’s Show – Finale Date, Top 6 Contestants and Streaming Details.

Gilli Nata’s Early Life and Education

Gilli Nata hails from Matadapura village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, Karnataka. He grew up in a farming family and completed his early education locally before pursuing ITI studies. Like many aspiring artists from rural backgrounds, he initially dreamed of becoming a film director but faced financial limitations and limited access to opportunities. This led him to take a gradual route into the entertainment industry.

Learning the Craft Behind the Camera

After moving to Bengaluru, Nataraja worked behind the scenes as a set assistant and in art departments. He also experimented with scriptwriting, short films and comedy skits, slowly developing his on-screen identity. His humour often draws from everyday life family conversations, student struggles, social media habits, online classes and local culture. His frequent use of the Mandya Kannada dialect became a key part of his appeal, helping him connect with a wide audience. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11’: From Premiere Date to Tentative Contestant Names, Here’s Everything to Know About Kiccha Sudeep’s Reality Show.

Gilli Nata’s Breakthrough on Reality Television

Gilli’s major breakthrough came with Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4, where he finished as the first runner-up and earned praise for his natural comic timing and stage presence. The exposure opened doors to other television platforms, including Dance Karnataka Dance, where he further showcased his versatility as a performer. He later received the Best Entertainer Award, marking a personal milestone in his journey from backstage work to mainstream recognition.

Film Work and Popularity

Beyond television, Gilli also appeared in a key role in Darshan’s film Devil, expanding his presence in Kannada cinema. His growing popularity across multiple formats strengthened his fan base ahead of his entry into Bigg Boss Kannada 12. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Gilli emerged as a consistent crowd favourite, balancing humour, emotional intelligence and adaptability. His authenticity and grounded personality resonated with viewers throughout the season, contributing to his eventual victory. He secured the title along with a INR 50 lakh prize and a new SUV. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Shocks Viewers With Double Eviction Twist; Rakshitha and Dhruvanth’s Emotional Exit Turns Out To Be Fake.

Gilli Nata’s Instagram Following

Following his Bigg Boss win, Gilli Nata’s social media presence has seen a sharp rise. His Instagram following has crossed 1.7 million, up from around two lakh followers before entering the show. The surge reflects his growing popularity and strong digital engagement with fans. Gilli Nata’s journey reflects steady growth built on consistency, cultural connection and perseverance. From working as a set assistant to becoming a reality show winner and recognised entertainer, his story highlights the impact of long-term effort and audience trust in shaping a sustainable career in the entertainment industry.

