Child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan says it is very important for everyone to have clean water and a green environment, and that is why she always urges her friends to take action against climate change. "It is very important for everyone to have clean water and a green environment. Mother Nature has been so kind to us in so many ways and now it is our turn to give it back," said Ruhaanika, who is known for her role in the TV show, "Ye Hai Mohabbatein".

"I have been constantly trying different ways to reuse plastic milk covers as plant pots and use the water that drains out from the air conditioner. In fact, I have been urging my friends to come forward and opt for ways to take action against climate change," she added. Child actress Riva Arora feels "we are being told about global warming in school and the thought is very scary".

"Which is why I have been encouraging my friends and family to take small steps to protect nature like using cloth bags instead of plastic, and turning off the tap when not using, among other things," added Riva, who was seen in films such as "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Mom".

To this, "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" child star Aakriti Sharma added: "People across the world don't realise how serious climate change really is and they take it very lightly. Now, that we learn about it in schools and also witness it when we see trees catching up fire due to global warming and the water level in oceans are increasing with every passing day; it's becoming scarier and an issue to be spoken about."

"But our generation will be the one to hopefully correct all the wrongs that were being committed in the past. At home, we have switched to cloth or jute bags instead of one-time-use plastic bags and we urge everyone to take a step towards saving the Mother Nature. We want people to know, just because climate change is not going to affect you in the future doesn't mean it's not going to affect ours," she added.

In sync with their beliefs, Ruhaanika, Aakriti and Riva have united for Nickelodeon's #SochKaroUpgrade initiative, which throws light on climate change and the ways to come through it safely and with resilience.

