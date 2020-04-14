Happy Birthday, Anita Hassanandani! Pretty, Poised and Peachy, Her Elegance Story Is Well Crafted Art!

Anita Hassnandani Birthday Special Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elegance is the only beauty that never fades, they say and oozing it endlessly all whilst indulging in the joy of dressing is the bonafide fashion icon, Anita Hassanandani. Having worked in multilingual films and as one of most sought after actresses on the small screen in shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001), Kkavyanjali (2003), Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2013) and as naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3 (2018), Anita is a delight to reckon with. The actress turns 39 today. With a keen sense of understanding with respect to hues, fabrics, cuts and silhouettes, Anita has cleverly crafted a fashion arsenal that is a class apart from her contemporaries. A rather mature take on a personal sense of style play devoid of blind trends, Anita gives us a heady and mixed bag of styles to gaze at. What's more? She elevates the stakes with a beauty game that borders high on accentuating her striking features as well as experimenting too. Married to entrepreneur Rohit Reddy, Anita keeps her fans hooked to her social media shenanigans.

As much as Anita's fabulous and fiercely feminine fashion game is majorly highlighted by sarees and bespoke blouse designs, her overall versatility in keeping it minimal chic, relevant, lucid and perky. Ahead, we have rounded up a brief style capsule of the actress whose commanding screen presence resonates with an equally commanding off-screen style story. Anita Hassanandani Taps on Curtis Roach's 'Bored in the House' Fever, Makes A 'Boring' TikTok Video To Entertain Fans!

A black lehenga choli set was notched brilliantly with crimped textured waves, dramatic deep-set eyes, an opulent silver oxidised choker, mang tika, haath-phool and a nose ring.

A boho-chic vibe featuring a white dress from Jovi Fashion with a red headband, brown shoes, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

A yellow toed suit set from label A La Mode featuring high waist short pants and a jacket. Beachy waves, futuristic frames and nude glam upped her look.

Making a holiday style statement with an asymmetrical polka dot dress from the label, Mirror, Anita flaunted a fancy head-jewellery for those lovely textured waves and subtle glam completed her look.

An all-black vibe from the label Fadbulous, Anita allows the look to take centre-stage with a YSL Fanny pack, pumps, pulled back hair and minimal glam. Hotness Alert! Naagin Actress Anita Hassanandani Slips Into a Hot Black Monokini for a Beach Holiday in Vietnam.

An all-white vibe from the label Vastra by Milonee was teamed with vinyl strapped block heels, wavy hair, silver earrings and nude glam.

A silver-grey ruffled saree by Tripti Arora was teamed with a strapless bandeau blouse, a delicate silver choker, wavy hair, intense eyes, defined eyebrows and nude pink lips.

A deep violet sequinned saree was teamed with a strappy blouse, statement ring, earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam. Nach Baliye 9 Runner-Up Jodi Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy Enjoy a Romantic Vacay in Goa.

Versatility could well be her middle name as Anita Hassanandani's thriving vibe at all times spells this virtue to the T. Here's wishing the gorgeous actress a fabulous birthday and more of such engaging fashionable moments.