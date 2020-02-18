Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 18, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Contrary to Kartik’s Belief, Luv and Kush Threaten Trisha Again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik believes that Luv and Kush have realized their mistakes but Naira is not convinced. Later Luv and Kush tell Trisha that they are acting to be good in front of their family and will take revenge from her soon. In tonight’s episode we see Naira (Shivangi Joshi) overhears Luv and Kush’s talk where Luv asks Kush to accompany him to a movie. She is about to talk with them at the same time she hears Suhasini talking with Manish and others saying she will ask Naira to talk with Trisha to forgive Luv and Kush. In return for that, she will take care of Trisha’s expenses throughout life.

Later, the Goenka’s celebrates Mahashivratri Puja. Naira prays to God to show her the right path. Trisha decides to talk with Naira and ask if she has sent Luv and Kush in the jail or not. Trisha struggles to reach Naira, just then Kush sees Trisha and alerts Luv. Naira feels restless and wonders where are Luv and Kush gone. Akhilesh tells Suhasini to make Naira understand not to lodge the complaint against Luv and Kush.

Luv drag Trisha to the storeroom. Luv threatens Trisha and asks her why she is not leaving their way. Trisha says why the inspector didn’t yet arrest the duo. Trisha says she has full faith in Naira as she will give her justice. Luv says the whole family is scared because of Kush’s drama and this time he will do the drama. Luv says Kartik is on their side and Naira can’t do anything.

Trisha gets disturbed and breaks down. Naira sees Trisha at the storeroom and rushes to meet her. Naira is shocked when she doesn’t find Trisha in the storeroom and calls out to her. Meanwhile, Trisha leaves the house and recalls what Luv and Kush told her. Naira finds Trisha on the road. Trisha pushes Naira and tells her to stay away from her. Trisha tells why she picked her in the ashram to throw her like this. Naira requests Trisha to come back home.

Trisha refuses and reveals to her that Luv and Kush threaten her and told her that Kartik is on their side and Naira can’t do anything. Trisha tells to Naira that this fight is of rich and poor. Trisha tells Naira, she has changed a lot and no more her Naira Didi but she is Naira Goenka now. Naira gets upset and tries to calm Trisha. Naira assures Trisha that she will fight for her rights and brings her back to the Goenka house with her.

Naira dances in front of God as she is very disturbed because of the whole episode. Naira recalls what all happened with Trisha and gets infuriated. Naira pledges in front of God that she will give Trisha justice. All the Goenka’s come to see what is going on. Just then the cops come in the Goenka house and tell Naira that they have come to arrest Luv and Kush. In the precap, Kartik tells Naira that she has done wrong by calling the police.. Naira stops the inspector from taking Luv and Kush.