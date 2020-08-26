The shooting for Star Plus' hit TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came to a halt a few days back when three actors and a few crew members were tested positive for Coronavirus. Reports also suggested that all of them are quarantining at home, given that the symptoms are not major. After this shocking news, the makers had also released a statement revealing that Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitinis and Samir Onkar are the three stars who have been tested positive for the virus along with four crew members. The same statement also read that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) test results were awaited. Sachin Tyagi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

And well, as per the latest report on Spotboye, the two (Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan) have been tested negative for the deadly bug. A source close from the show revealed that "Shivangi and Mohsin received their report today and fortunately it has turned out negative. However, all the members of the show have been asked to undergo home quarantine for the safety reason". Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Tests Positive for COVID-19 Along With Her Husband, Suyesh Rawat and In-Laws.

“The BMC has been informed, and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention under home quarantine,” a part of the statement by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi read.

Well, this is not the first time that a television star has been hit by COVID-19. As earlier to this, Mohena Kumari Singh who used to essay the role of Kartik's sister, Keerti Manish Goenka on the show was also tested positive along with her in-laws. Even Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame was tested positive some time back and is completely fine now. Stay tuned!

