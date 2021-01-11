If the big announcement of the arrival of Sex and The City with its reboot version had you excited, for most fans the conspicuous absence of Kim Cattrall aka Samantha Jones is deeply saddening news. The juice and the mojo, so to speak, will be out of the window. What are the makers going to do with Samantha's character then? Now, that's a massive question swirling in the minds of the fans who have been devotees of sorts. With one major character gone, will the show retain its essence?

Probably they will kill Samantha's character at the hands of Carrie Bradshaw! went one of the jokes on the net, clearly referring to the much-talked about archrivalry between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim in real life. While the fans will definitely miss the sexually liberated and always-on-the-go haughty PR Samantha, it will be interesting to see who will be her replacement in what is designed as the 10 episodes new season. Sex and the City Star Sarah Jessica Parker to Executive Produce a Dating Show 'Swipe Swap'

It is pertinent to add that Sunday night (10 January), stars Sarah Jessica Parker Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all confirmed that the much-followed drama will be rebooted to television in a 10-part limited series. In a statement, the series was described as “following Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate … the complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties”.

While the four adorable characters looked absolutely in sync with each other, reports were rife with the fodder that suggested in reality the four actors were never 'friends' on the sets. The rift between and Kim only grew and became public with that infamous tweet. Sarah Jessica Parker wrote a text of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram when Cattrall’s brother had passed away, Kim posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.” Sarah Jessica Parker Birthday: 5 Fashionable Outings Of the Sex and the City Star That Show Her Dramatic and Playful Side (View Pics)

The same text and its caption had also revealed how Cattrall revisited a conversation with her mother, who had apparently asked: “When will [Parker], that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Cattrall also accused Parker of “exploiting our tragedy to restore [her] ‘nice girl’ persona”, she also added, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

