Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has joined hands with ITV America to develop a dating show at Lifetime. According to Deadline, Parker will executive produce the project, whose working title is "Swipe Swap", via her Pretty Matches Productions along with ITV Entertainment, the ITV America company behind CBS show "Love Island".

Billed as a social experiment in love and location, "Swipe Swap" will follow two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other's lifestyles to find romance in their new cities. With many eligible partners out there, what happens if these hopefuls had been looking in the wrong place?

Parker will back the show with her production partner Alison Benson, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and Karen Kunkel Young from ITV Entertainment and Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime. The actor has also produced HBO show "Divorce" and the feature film "Here and Now" via her banner. She starred in both the projects as well.