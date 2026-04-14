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Actress Taniya Chatterjee, known for her role in the web series Gandii Baat, has claimed that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s public relations team contacted her to demand the removal of a viral video. The controversy stems from a screen-recording Chatterjee shared with paparazzi, showing a direct message (DM) allegedly sent by the cricketer calling her "cute." ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Taniya Chatterjee Reveals Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Instagram DM in Viral Video – WATCH.

The interaction, which reportedly dates back to 2023, gained fresh momentum this week after Chatterjee publicly displayed the message on her phone during a media spotting. The clip quickly circulated across social platforms, prompting a swift response from the cricketer’s representatives.

Taniya Chatterjee Says Chahal’s PR Asked to Delete Video

In an interview with India Forums, Chatterjee revealed that she was pressured to take down the evidence of the interaction. She expressed confusion over the request, noting that the message itself was not offensive.

"After this happened, I got a message from his (Chahal’s) PR team asking me to delete the video and I wondered why because it is the truth and he hasn’t said anything shameful or anything, right?" Chatterjee stated.

Taniya Chatterjee's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

She further questioned the necessity of the intervention, adding, "It is a compliment given by a man to a girl, so why make a big deal out of it? If Chahal wants to talk directly, he can about this whole saga."

The Interaction

According to Chatterjee, Chahal was the one who initially reached out to her on Instagram. She claimed he messaged her multiple times, though she did not immediately recognise him or respond.

"I did not pay attention initially," she explained, noting she was busy with work and unaware of his stature in the sports world. It was only after checking his verified profile later that she realised he was a prominent national cricketer.

Addressing potential scepticism regarding the authenticity of the messages, Chatterjee dismissed suggestions that the video could be an AI-generated fabrication. She insisted that while some media can be manipulated, live DMs are difficult to fake, stating firmly, "I have nothing to hide."

Public Scrutiny

This incident follows a period of heightened public interest in Chahal’s personal life. Since his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, the spinner has frequently appeared in tabloid headlines and has been linked to various social media personalities. Viral Video Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Smoking and Throwing Cigarette Out of Moving Car.

While the "cute" comment appears to be a harmless compliment, the involvement of a professional PR team has sparked debate online regarding the management of public figures' digital footprints. As of now, Yuzvendra Chahal has not issued an official statement regarding Chatterjee's claims.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Taniya Chatterjee). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).