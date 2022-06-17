Hyderabad, June 17: Hyderabad Metro Rail and MMTS train services were suspended in Hyderabad following anti-Agnipath violence at Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

In view of the tense situation and continued protest at the railway station, Hyderabad Metro Rail suspended services on all three routes till further notice. ‘Agnipath Recruitment to Begin Soon’, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Amid Protests

"Passengers are informed that due to some disturbance in the city, all operations in all three lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail stand suspended till further notice. Passengers are advised to take care and make alternate arrangements," said a spokesman of L&TMRHL.

The South Central Railway (SCR) also announced cancellation of 44 MMTS services.

Eight services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.

The authorities have also cancelled 12 services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and 13 services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

One service each between Falaknuma and Hyderabad and Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma have also been cancelled.

The Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) connects twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts. The popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

