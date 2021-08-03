Bihar, August 3: Two minor children were allegedly tied to an electric pole and beaten up in Bihar's West Champaran district on Tuesday, police said.

The two were accused of stealing Rs 200.

The police officials came to know about the incident after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Pranav Kumar, the SHO of Sisiria police station said: "We have taken cognizance of this incident and are taking action against the alleged persons visible in the video. One of the accused is the victim's cousin."

"We have identified some of the alleged persons, namely Shivnath Yadav, Madhav Yadav, etc," the SHO said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Bhagarwa village where two children, aged between 12 and 15 years were tied to an electric pole. People surrounding them shaved their heads and beat them with sticks. The victims were pleading for mercy but no one listened to them.

The victims have been identified as the children of migrant labourers and had come from other states.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).