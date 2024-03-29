Patna, March 29: Four members of a family, including three children, were brutally killed in Bihar's East Champaran district. The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbours spotted blood in the house of a man named Indu Mian in Bawaria village under Paharpur police station. Bihar Shocker: Woman Killed in Celebratory Firing at Marriage Function in Nalanda District; Family Alleges Foul Play

"We have received information of murders in the Bawaria village. When we reached there, we saw four bodies lying on the floor with their throats slit and blood all over the place. We recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem,” said Ranjan Kumar, SDPO Areraj range of East Champaran district. Bihar Shocker: Man Loses Eye in Brutal Assault in Jamui After Row Erupts Over Child Picking Up Cauliflower From Agricultural Field

“During investigation, Indu Mian has turned out to be the prime suspect in the case. He is currently on the run. We are making efforts to nab him,” Kumar said. The victims were identified as Afreen Khatoon (40), wife of Indu Mian, and daughters -- Abrun Khatoon (13), Tabrun Khatoon (11) and Shahzadi Khatoon (9). Afreen Khatoon was the second wife of Indu Mian. His first wife died a long time ago.

