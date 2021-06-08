Patna, June 8: Bihar will start the process of partially easing its lockdown measures from June 14 onwards, allowing markets to remain open till 5 pm.

The decision was taken after a drop in COVID-19 cases across the state. Bihar COVID-19 Vaccination: Gold Coin, Fridge and Other Home Appliances for Coronavirus Vaccine Takers in Sheohar District

Relaxation has been given to the retail, private and government sectors.

The government and private offices will be allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy till 4 p.m. on every working day.

The retail shops and other commercial entities will be allowed to operate till 5 p.m.

However, the state government has decided to continue night curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till further orders.

