Patna, June 7: The Sheohar district administration in Bihar has decided to give gold coins and other home appliances to those who take corona vaccine and are 45 years of age and above.

The idea is to promote corona vaccine in the district as many villagers have declined to take it.

Sajjan Rajshekher, the district magistrate of Sheohar said: "We are aiming to vaccinate cent-per cent people of 45 years of age and above in the district by July 15. Sheohar is flood affected district in Bihar with majority of land go under water after monsoon sets in."

"Every year, monsoon starts from July 15 and hence we have set the target for that date. Once the monsoon starts here, it will be extremely difficult to reach to those villages. We witnessed 43 village Panchayats out of 53, which were affected by flood last year," Rajshekher said.

Sheohar has 60,369 persons above 45 years and some of them have already taken the shot.

"As we have just 38 days left for the deadline, we are sending medical vans to every village on a daily basis to achieve the target. Sheohar has an adequate number of vaccines in stock," Rajshekher said.

The selection of winners will be done through a lucky draw every week from now on and district administration will select 5 persons. They will be given gold coins, refrigerators, desert cooler, microwave etc.

