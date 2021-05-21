New Delhi, May 21: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar on Friday said that there were close to 200 cases of 'black fungus' reported so far in the Capital and advised people to report such cases immediately to doctors and not take medicines on their own.

The minister stated that the health department of the Delhi government was taking steps to check the rising cases of black fungus in the city and making medicines available. "Once black fungus is confirmed, don't take medicines on your own and contact your doctor," Jain said said while talking to mediapersons on Friday. Black Fungus in Uttar Pradesh: Mucormycosis claims 13 lives, 127 cases reported so far

Due to surge in number of cases of 'black fungus', the Delhi government has decided to open dedicated centres at three hospitals - LNJP hospital, GTB hospital and Rajiv Gandhi hospital - for the treatment of the disease in COVID-19 recovered patients.

Jain said that high sugar levels and the use of steroids during COVID-19 treatment are linked to black fungus. "Steroids should only be used as per the advice of doctor," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the mucormycosis will be declared as epidemic if the need so arises. He also urged hospitals to use steroids in a controlled manner.

Hospitals in Delhi have reported increased number of black fungus cases among people recovering from the novel Coronavirus infection during the second wave of the disease.

On Friday, Jain told the press that Delhi does not have Covishield stock left to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group and many vaccination centres in the national capital will have to be shut today.

