Budget Session 2020: BJP Issues Whip to Party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday, Asks to 'Support Stand of Govt'
Rajya Sabha building. (Phorto Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, February 10: The BJP on Monday issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House tomorrow and "support the stand of the government". Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply in the House on Budget 2020 at 4 pm tomorrow. Mamata Banerjee Jabs Centre on Divestment After Rolling Out 'Populist' State Budget, Says Don't Need to Sell PSUs in West Bengal.

Earlier, it was announced that there would be no lunch break in the upper House on Tuesday.The first part of Parliament's Budget Session will conclude tomorrow. Parliament will resume from March 2 after a recess.