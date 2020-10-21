Bihar, October 20: Chenari Vidhan Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Chenari (SC) seat comes under Sasaram the Lok Sabha constituency Voting for the Chenari (SC) election will take place on October 28 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 1 voting will take place on October 28 in 71 Assembly constituencies. Bankipur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The sitting MLA from the seat is Lalan Paswan from Rashtriya Lok Samta Party. The contesting candidates for the Chenari (SC) seat in 2020 are Bhaujram from Nationalist Congress party, Shyam Bihari Ram from Bahujan Samaj Party, and Azad Samaj Party's Harendra Kumar.

Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after its previous attempt to form a stable government with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress did not last long. Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the necessary guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

According to the IANS-C Voter survey, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA is expected to return to power in Bihar. The similar projection has been made by some other surveys.

