Patna, October 20: The Bankipur Vidhan Sabha seat in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase of the state assembly elections 2020. In Bankipur assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. As per the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, voting for 94 seats, including Bankipur, will be held on November 3. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bankipur seat is currently held by BJP leader Nitin Nabin. In 2015, Congress leader Kumar Ashish came second. This time, Nitin Nabin has been renominated by the BJP, while the Congress has fielded Luv Sinha from Bankipur. Here it may be noted that the BJP has shared seats with the Janata Dal (United) and two other parties, while the Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, also comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

For Bakipur seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. The assembly elections in Bihar will take place in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, the Election Commission of India has announced. The results will be declared on November 10.

According to the IANS-C Voter survey, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA is likely to return to power in Bihar. The similar projection has been made by some other surveys.

